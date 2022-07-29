Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

FHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.22. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,945 shares of company stock worth $2,014,998 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $874,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 106.6% in the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.