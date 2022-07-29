FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 204.7% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FedNat Stock Performance

Shares of FNHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,956. FedNat has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedNat in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FedNat by 50.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FedNat during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedNat by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

