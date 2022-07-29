Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FITBO traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $24.09. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,589. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

