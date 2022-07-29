Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 2,064 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day moving average is $209.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

