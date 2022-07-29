Financial Analysis: Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) versus Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Direct Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $6.10 million 2.16 -$2.76 million ($0.20) -4.03 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.12 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

This is a summary of current ratings for Professional Diversity Network and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Direct Digital has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 257.87%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -45.51% -112.57% -36.26% Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Direct Digital beats Professional Diversity Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

