Financial Architects Inc Acquires 790 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 42,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.8 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $223.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.49 and a 200 day moving average of $235.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

