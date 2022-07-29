Financial Architects Inc Has $919,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,141,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,141,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,573. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

CRM opened at $181.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

