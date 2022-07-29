FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FCBBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €13.70 ($13.98) to €13.10 ($13.37) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

FCBBF stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

