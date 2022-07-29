Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Given Maintains Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their maintains rating on shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNWD opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.55. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.16). Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 103,877 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Finward Bancorp by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in Finward Bancorp by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.