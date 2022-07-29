First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Foundation stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $89.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after acquiring an additional 691,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after acquiring an additional 517,634 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,642,000 after acquiring an additional 492,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $9,476,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

