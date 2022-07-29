First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.44.

NYSE AG opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -747,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,995 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $126,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 641,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 118.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 546,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

