First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Mid Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $777.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

