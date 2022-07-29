First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.87.

FM opened at C$21.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The firm has a market cap of C$14.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.0719281 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

