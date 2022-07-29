First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FAAR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. 603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,350. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $37.94.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.