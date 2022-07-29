First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 50.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,023,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 343,605 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,360,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,101,000 after acquiring an additional 262,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 34.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,328,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 595,319 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BUFR opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

