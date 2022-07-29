First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the June 30th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $35.08. 8,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,834 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

