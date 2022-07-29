First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the June 30th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FVC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $35.08. 8,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $39.60.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
