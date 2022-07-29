First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,909,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 142,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,808,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

