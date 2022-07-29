FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given “Maintains” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their maintains rating on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSV. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $131.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.70. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $834.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,680,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FirstService by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in FirstService by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

