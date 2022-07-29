Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,584,989 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.32% of DocuSign worth $496,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after purchasing an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,330,000 after purchasing an additional 111,277 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.33. 54,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,354. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -138.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

