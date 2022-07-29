Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 255,448 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,032,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,448 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of 3M worth $898,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,570. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.83. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.