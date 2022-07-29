Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 930,290 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Netflix worth $2,380,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Netflix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.26. 156,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,350,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Featured Stories
