Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $524.56 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,088,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,961 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of American Tower worth $524,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.72. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.