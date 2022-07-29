Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of TotalEnergies worth $1,316,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,811,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 90.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 3.5 %

TTE traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. 36,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,341. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

