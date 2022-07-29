Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,386,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,767 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $92,526,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.67. 115,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,193. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

