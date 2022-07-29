Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Maintains Rating at UBS Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $11.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.20. 29,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,735. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,239.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,239.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,104 shares of company stock worth $3,719,294. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

