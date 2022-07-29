FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Shares Up 0%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.53 and last traded at $74.50. 59,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 90,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,202 shares during the last quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 414.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 186,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,653,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

