FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $149.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

FMC stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

