Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $58.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FOCS opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 144,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $656,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

