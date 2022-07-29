FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. FormFactor updated its Q3 guidance to $0.17-$0.25 EPS.

FormFactor Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ FORM traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,532. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King boosted their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 73,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,580,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 97,655 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

