FormFactor’s (FORM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a maintains rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. CL King increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.57.

FormFactor stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. FormFactor has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

