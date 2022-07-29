Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Raised to $80.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,425,000 after buying an additional 250,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,007,000 after buying an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

