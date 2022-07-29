Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.83.

Several research firms recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Forward Air Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of FWRD opened at $102.15 on Friday. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.45. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

