Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

FWRD opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Forward Air by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 28,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

