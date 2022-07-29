Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.52

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $728.90 million, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

