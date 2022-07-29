Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Shares Up 12.7%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG – Get Rating) shares were up 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 134,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 410,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 1.3 %

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.