FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AWI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

