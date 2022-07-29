FY2022 EPS Estimates for Acadian Timber Corp. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadian Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADN. CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:ADN opened at C$16.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$281.33 million and a PE ratio of 16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$19.83.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$26.63 million for the quarter.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.