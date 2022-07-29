FY2022 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the technology company will earn $4.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.77. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GIB. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

GIB stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. CGI has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of CGI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CGI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,001,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,957,000 after purchasing an additional 137,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CGI by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CGI by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,321,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

