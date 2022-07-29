FYDcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $317.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $582,848.85 and $317.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00240537 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 622,667,196 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.