Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) PT Lowered to €16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.45) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.27) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -503.00 and a beta of 0.80. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,700.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

