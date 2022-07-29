Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $157.72

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.72 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.67). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 141.60 ($1.71), with a volume of 157,310 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GENL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genel Energy to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 177 ($2.13) to GBX 182 ($2.19) in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £401.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.77.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

