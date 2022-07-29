General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

General Electric Trading Up 2.2 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

NYSE GE opened at $73.14 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.