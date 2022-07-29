General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors updated its FY22 guidance to $6.50-7.50 EPS.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $36.06. 360,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,384,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of General Motors by 63.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 71.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 27.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

