General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors updated its FY22 guidance to $6.50-7.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $36.06. 360,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,384,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.
