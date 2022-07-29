GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Trading Up 2%

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.47. 1,016,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,993% from the average session volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

GENMAB A/S/S Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

About GENMAB A/S/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

