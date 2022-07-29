Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEI. BMO Capital Markets cut Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.07.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$26.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.03. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.3215759 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.42%.

In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$2,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,079,488.25. In other news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,809.73. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$2,569,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,079,488.25. Insiders sold a total of 343,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,281 over the last quarter.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

