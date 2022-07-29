Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.84. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

