Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,893. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

