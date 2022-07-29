Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $7.02

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $7.33. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 604 shares changing hands.
Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40.
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
