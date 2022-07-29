Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $7.02

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $7.33. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 604 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Peter Bush bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

