Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $176.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.79.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GPN opened at $122.51 on Monday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.08.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 60,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.