Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $176.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.79.
Global Payments Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of GPN opened at $122.51 on Monday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.08.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 60,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
