Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 262.7% in July

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,100 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the June 30th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $22.19 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

